Racism is for real, totally against it in any way, form: Sheldon Cottrell on Black Lives Matter movement, taking a knee in CPL, IPL

West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell took a stand for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and said that racism is for real and he is totally against it in any way or form.

"I have never experienced racism before. But I know it is for real and totally against it in any way or form. We are all human beings and the only thing I know to show is love," said the Caribbean quick while talking to WION.

He expressed, "I don’t care where you are from. I don’t care what’s your skin colour. Only thing I know is loving others. I have grown to understand that some people are different but you don’t need to treat them differently."

The Black Lives Matter movement started across the world after the custodial death of African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis (US) on May 25, 2020.

The BLM movement witnessed widespread protests against racism and police brutality towards the black community.

Several famous personalities including popular sportspersons also joined the movement.

While talking to WION, Cottrell, who was also a soldier for Jamaican Defence Force for over a decade, said that if required, he will take a knee in the upcoming seasons of Caribbean Premier League and Indian Premier League (IPL because he's "with the movement and for the movement".

"For once, you have the platform, where you can exercise your beliefs, there’s nothing wrong with it. I think that’s the best stage. Kaepernick did it. A lot of people after him did it. And it is something I don’t have a problem with," stated Cottrell.



Proud of my team. Important to recognise the things that transcend sport but are so at the heart of our team and our proud legacy in West Indies cricket. Beyond a hashtag or a logo let’s see my children and yours in a world of justice https://t.co/LILnKtCjdD — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) June 30, 2020

In cricket, the England-West Indies Test series, which was the first international series in the post-COVID era, witnessed players, umpires and coaching staff taking a knee before the start of the opening Test match.



Players and umpires took a knee before the start of play in support of the Black Lives Matter movement #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/cwneMBOGxv — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2020

Cottrell who was bought by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the IPL 2020 auction also talked about IPL 2020, and Kings XI Punjab’s title ambitions.

The 30-year old believes that KXIP has the best fast bowling line-up in the IPL and said that he's eagerly waiting to "salute in the IPL".

While talking to WION, he expressed, "We have probably the best line-up in the IPL where fast bowling is concerned. I am looking forward to shine. At the end of the day, cricket is a team sport but mostly, it is about individual performances."

He also opined that KXIP can be a champion team in IPL 2020.