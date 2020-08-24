Raees Ahmadzai appointed Afghanistan's new Director of Cricket

Former Afghanistan skipper and senior national coach Raees Ahmadzai has been named as the new director of the country's cicket board.

The 35-year-old has replaced Andy Moles, who had served dually as the chief selector and the director of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

"The purpose of the appointment is to strengthen the technical aspect of the game for the national level team, build the capacity of players and to devise and implement plans and policies for the training and development of players," the AFC said in an official statement.

Ahmadzai appeared in a total of five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and eight matches in the shortest format of the game for Afghanistan.He notched up a total of 179 runs across the two formats of the game.

Ahmadzai, who made his international debut for the national side with an ODI match against Scotland in April 2009, announced his retirement from the game just a year later in May 2010.

Following his retirement,the former Afghanistan batsman has served in coaching roles with the national side.

He has served at several technical positions in the country's cricket board-- including his assignment as the head coach for Afghanistan Under-19 team.