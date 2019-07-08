Rahul Dravid appointed as Head of Cricket at National Cricket Academy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Cricket, National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru.

The BCCI said that Dravid will oversee all cricket-related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA. The former Indian batsman, popularly known as The Wall, will also work with the National Men’s and Women’s Head Coaches and Cricket Coaches for India Developmental teams – including India A, India Under 19, India Under 23 teams, and identify key training and development objectives.

"Mr Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA," BCCI said in a release.

The BCCI said that 46-year-old former cricketer will also monitor the progress against these objectives for the developmental teams and give inputs on the same to the Senior Men’s and Women’s Head Coaches.

"He will also be responsible for monitoring progress against these objectives for the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the senior men's and women's head coaches," the BCCI statement said.

It is to be noted that Dravid is also the head coach of India's under-19 and India A team and has played an important role in honing the skills of several young cricketers, including Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw.

Dravid has played 164 Test matches for India and has scored 13,288 runs with 36 centuries and 63 half centuries. He has represented India in ODI in 344 ODIs and has hit 10,889 runs with 12 tons and 83 half centuries. He is one among the few players in world who has scored over 10,000 in both Tests and ODIs.