Rahul Dravid birthday: The Wall turns 48, wishes pour in

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid turned 48 on Monday and fans took to social media to wish the former India captain on his special day. Along with their wishes, fans were quick to post interesting stats from his glorious playing career. There were others who appreciated Dravid for his immense contribution to Indian cricket -- be it as a batsman, part-time wicketkeeper or Indian skipper.

Dravid had a fantastic career in both ODIs and Tests as he finished his career with over 10,000 runs each in both formats. In 164 Tests, Dravid notched up 13,288 runs at a phenomenal average of 52.31 with 36 hundreds and 63 fifties. While in 344 ODI, the 'Wall' had 10,889 runs at an average of 39.16 with 12 hundreds and 83 fifties.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman, who shared some memorable partnerships with Dravid, took to Twitter to send his "warm wishes to a special friend". The duo shared one of the most memorable partnerships at the iconic Eden Gardens as India defeated Australia after they had enforced a follow-on.

"Warm birthday wishes to a special friend with whom I shared a lot of wonderful memories and who continues to inspire us. Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead Rahul," Laxman tweeted.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also passed his birthday greetings to Dravid. "A very happy birthday to Rahul Dravid. Good day to have you batting!" Bhogle wrote on Twitter.

Dravid, currently heads the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, was a fine fielder as well and holds the record of most number of catches (210) in the outfield in the longest format.

He was bestowed with the Arjuna award -- country's second highest sporting honour -- in 1998, while he received the country's second and third highest civilian honour Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in 2004 and 2013 respectively. He was also the recipient of the ICC Cricketer of the Year award in 2004.