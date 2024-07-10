Advertisement
Rahul Dravid Chooses Equal Bonus As Support Staff, Declines Extra Reward After Winning T20 World Cup 2024: Report

While the on-field heroics were the talk of the town, it was Rahul Dravid's off-field decision that truly captured the spirit of the game.

In a heartwarming display of humility and leadership, Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, made headlines by refusing the BCCI's Rs 2.5 crore bonus after India's thrilling victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. Dravid, renowned for his integrity and team-first mentality, requested that his bonus be reduced to match that of his coaching staff, embodying the very essence of sportsmanship.

A Historic Victory

On June 29, 2024, India clinched their second T20 World Cup title in a nail-biting final against South Africa, held in the picturesque Kensington Oval in Barbados. The Indian team, led by the charismatic Rohit Sharma, showcased remarkable resilience and skill to edge past South Africa by a mere seven runs. This victory ended a 17-year drought, bringing immense joy and pride to Indian cricket fans worldwide.

Standout Performances

The final was a testament to the high stakes and pressure of international cricket. Suryakumar Yadav's explosive batting, scoring a quickfire 68 off 42 balls, laid the foundation for India's competitive total of 178. His innings was punctuated by breathtaking shots that left the South African bowlers scrambling for answers. Complementing Yadav's brilliance was the dependable Jasprit Bumrah, whose lethal bowling in the death overs, claiming three crucial wickets, turned the tide in India's favor.

The Gentleman's Gesture

While the on-field heroics were the talk of the town, it was Rahul Dravid's off-field decision that truly captured the spirit of the game. Following the victory, the BCCI announced a lavish Rs 125 crore prize money distribution, with each player and Dravid initially slated to receive Rs 5 crore. However, in an exemplary act of solidarity, Dravid requested that his bonus be reduced to Rs 2.5 crore, equal to that of his fellow coaches - batting coach Vikram Rathore, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip.

"Rahul wanted the same bonus money as the rest of his support staff. We respect his sentiments," a BCCI source revealed.

This selfless act is not unprecedented for Dravid. In 2018, after coaching the Indian U-19 team to World Cup glory, he similarly declined a higher bonus, advocating for equal reward distribution among his support staff. Dravid's actions consistently highlight his unwavering commitment to fairness and his deep respect for his colleagues' contributions.

A Legacy of Leadership

Dravid's tenure as head coach, which began in November 2021, has been marked by his calm demeanor, strategic acumen, and an unyielding focus on nurturing young talent. His coaching philosophy, centered on team cohesion and individual growth, has been instrumental in India's recent successes. This World Cup victory, his last hurrah as head coach, stands as a testament to his impactful leadership.

The BCCI announced on July 9, 2024, that former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir would succeed Dravid as head coach, with a tenure extending until December 2027. Gambhir, known for his gritty performances in India's 2007 and 2011 World Cup wins, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the role.

