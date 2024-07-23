The cricketing world was abuzz with emotions and reflections as Ravichandran Ashwin paid a heartfelt tribute to former India head coach Rahul Dravid. Dravid, who concluded his coaching tenure last month, left an indelible mark on the Indian cricket team, culminating in a victorious T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and the Caribbean. This triumph, led by Rohit Sharma, marked India's first major ICC trophy in 11 years, a fitting end to Dravid's tenure.

A Journey of Resilience

Taking over as head coach in 2021, Rahul Dravid faced significant scrutiny and criticism. Despite guiding the team to the Asia Cup, the World Test Championship final, and the ODI World Cup final, his tenure was often compared to the 2007 ODI World Cup debacle where India faced an early exit. However, Ashwin's recent comments shed light on the immense effort and dedication Dravid invested in transforming the team's approach and mentality.

The Emotional Climax

Ashwin's recounting of the T20 World Cup victory was particularly poignant. "My moment was when Virat Kohli called Rahul Dravid and gave him the cup," Ashwin shared on his YouTube channel. "I saw him hug the cup and cry. Rahul Dravid screamed and cried. I saw him enjoy it. I felt that a lot."

This moment, witnessed by millions, symbolized not just a victory but a redemption arc for Dravid. Known as 'The Wall' during his playing days, Dravid never clinched a significant ICC trophy as a player or captain. The sight of him embracing the World Cup trophy was a testament to his perseverance and unyielding commitment to Indian cricket.

Dravid's Meticulous Planning

Ashwin emphasized Dravid's meticulous planning and unwavering dedication. "I know what he has been doing with this team for the past two-three years. I know how balanced he has been. I know how hard he has worked to change this approach. I know what he has given each of his players," Ashwin remarked. Dravid's strategic mindset was evident even when he was away from the field, constantly planning and devising ways to elevate the team's performance.

Overcoming Criticism

Despite the accolades, Dravid's journey was fraught with challenges. Critics were quick to draw parallels between his coaching stint and his captaincy during the 2007 World Cup. However, Ashwin defended Dravid, highlighting the unjust nature of such comparisons. "If something does not go well, if the Indian team goes out, if they lose a match, immediately, they ask what Dravid is doing," Ashwin noted. This constant scrutiny underscored the immense pressure Dravid faced throughout his tenure.

A New Chapter for Indian Cricket



With Dravid's departure, Gautam Gambhir has been announced as the new head coach, ready to usher in a new era starting with the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka. As Indian cricket looks ahead, Dravid's legacy will undoubtedly serve as a cornerstone. His tenure, marked by significant achievements and a transformative approach, has set a robust foundation for the future.