Cricket

Rahul Dravid is overrated: Angry Indian fans roast Team India head coach after loss in 2nd IND vs SA ODI

India's disastrous tour of South Africa continues as the Proteas beat India by seven wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rahul Dravid is overrated: Angry Indian fans roast Team India head coach after loss in 2nd IND vs SA ODI
(Source: Twitter)

India's disastrous tour of South Africa continues as the Proteas beat India by seven wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India made 287 for six after opting to bat. Rishabh Pant top scored for India with 85 off 71 balls while skipper K L Rahul made 55 off 79 balls.

Spinner Tabraiz Shami was the pick of the South Africa bowlers taking two wickets for 57 runs in nine overs.

South Africa chased down the target in 48.1 overs. Janneman Malan was the home team's top-scorer with 91 off 108 while his senior opening partner Quinton de Kock made 78 off 66 balls.

For the second game in a row, the Indian bowling lacked teeth to trouble the opposition batters.

After the match, fans took to twitter to blame Rahul Dravid as head coach, some asking questions on what is the way forward for Indian cricket. Others said that Dravid has his task cut out to uplift the team which is facing many issues, including the middle order woes. 

Here's how Dravid started trending on social media after India's loss in second ODI against South Africa: 

With PTI inputs

Tags:
CricketInd vs SAIndia vs South Africa 2021India vs South AfricaRahul DravidKL RahulVirat Kohli
