In the lead-up to India's highly anticipated 2023 ODI World Cup opener against Australia, the cricketing world holds its breath as the availability of star opener Shubman Gill remains uncertain. Struck down by dengue, Gill's participation in the clash scheduled for October 8th at Chennai's iconic Ma Chidambaram Stadium hangs in the balance. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) closely monitors his health, Indian cricket enthusiasts find hope in the words of Head Coach Rahul Dravid.

" The medical team is monitoring on a daily basis, we have 36 hours. We will see what decision they take. He's certainly feeling better today."



The Uncertainty Surrounding Gill's Health

On Friday, reports surfaced that Shubman Gill had missed Team India's practice session due to a high fever, potentially stemming from dengue. His illness cast a shadow of doubt over his involvement in the World Cup opener, leaving fans and experts alike speculating on the team's strategy in his absence. Gill had previously been rested for the third ODI between India and Australia in Rajkot, and if he were to miss the upcoming high-profile encounter, Ishan Kishan might step up to claim his place at the top of the order.

Rahul Dravid's Positive Update

Amidst the uncertainty, Rahul Dravid, the man at the helm of the Indian cricket team, offered a glimmer of hope. During a press conference, Dravid stated, "He's certainly feeling better today. The medical team is monitoring on a daily basis. We have 36 hours; we'll see what decision they take. He's certainly feeling better today." Dravid's cautious optimism provides a ray of hope for fans of the young opener.

Furthermore, Dravid emphasized that the medical team had not ruled Gill out entirely, and his condition would continue to be monitored on a day-to-day basis. This ongoing evaluation leaves room for the possibility of Gill's miraculous comeback, a prospect that would undoubtedly bolster India's World Cup campaign.

Gill's Remarkable Form

Shubman Gill's incredible form in ODIs this year cannot be understated. With an astonishing 1,230 runs under his belt at an impressive average of 72.35 and a striking strike rate of 105.03, Gill has been a force to be reckoned with. His recent performances, including two centuries and a half-century in his last four ODIs, have showcased his prowess against top-tier opponents, including Australia.