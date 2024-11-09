Advertisement
Rahul Dravid’s Son, Anvay Dravid Added In Karnataka Probables For Vijay Merchant Trophy

Anvay, who had captained the state under-14 side last year in the inter-zone meet, had cracked an unbeaten 200 for Bangalore Zone against Tumkur Zone in the KSCA Under-16 Inter Zonal tournament recently, underlining his potential.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 11:28 PM IST|Source: PTI
Wicketkeeper batter Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, was on Saturday named in the Karnataka probable list of players for the under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, beginning from December 6. Anvay is the one of the three wicketkeepers named in the 35-member probable list and other two are: Aditya Jha and Joy James.

Anvay, who had captained the state under-14 side last year in the inter-zone meet, had cracked an unbeaten 200 for Bangalore Zone against Tumkur Zone in the KSCA Under-16 Inter Zonal tournament recently, underlining his potential. His elder brother Samit is currently playing for Karnataka in the Cooch Behar Trophy against Baroda in Vadodara.

Samit, a medium pace all-rounder, made a 71 off 141 balls (11x4), but Karnataka succumbed to Baroda by an innings and 212 runs. Former state players Kunal Kapoor and Adithya B Sagar will be the head coach and bowling coach of the under-16 team respectively for the Vijay Merchant Trophy.

