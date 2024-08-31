Rahul Dravid’s Son Samit Selected For India Under-19 Squad Against Australia

Samit Dravid, son of the legendary Indian cricketer and coach Rahul Dravid, has earned his first selection in India’s Under-19 squad for the upcoming multi-format home series against Australia Under-19. This series is scheduled to take place in September and October. Dravid's inclusion in the squad marks a significant milestone in his budding cricket career, highlighting his recent performances in domestic cricket.

The Indian Under-19 team will face Australia in three 50-over matches in Puducherry on September 21, 23, and 26. Following these limited-overs games, the action will shift to Chennai for two four-day matches, scheduled to begin on September 30 and October 7. These matches will offer the young players a valuable platform to showcase their talent on the international stage.

Mohamed Amaan, a promising middle-order batsman from Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as the captain of the 50-over squad. Meanwhile, Soham Patwardhan from Madhya Pradesh will lead the team in the longer format during the four-day matches. Both captains bring a wealth of domestic experience and leadership qualities to the side.

Samit Dravid's selection comes on the back of his participation in the Maharaja T20 Trophy, a senior men's T20 tournament in Karnataka. Representing the Mysuru Warriors, Dravid batted in the middle-order, scoring 82 runs at a strike rate of 114 across seven innings. While his contributions with the bat were noted, he was not required to bowl his medium pace during the tournament. On the same day the Under-19 squad was announced, Dravid's team, Mysuru Warriors, was set to play in the semi-final of the Maharaja T20 Trophy.

Earlier this year, Dravid was a key player for Karnataka in their successful campaign to win the Cooch Behar Trophy, a prestigious four-day tournament for Under-19 cricketers. Over the course of eight matches, Dravid amassed 362 runs and took 16 wickets, including two crucial wickets in the final against Mumbai, showcasing his all-round capabilities.

The India Under-19 50-over squad includes a mix of talent from various state associations, with notable players like Rudra Patel, Kartikeya KP, and Kiran Chormale making the list. The team also features wicketkeepers Abhigyan Kundu and Harvansh Singh Pangalia. In the four-day squad, names such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihan Malhotra, and Aditya Rawat stand out, along with Samit Dravid, who will be expected to make valuable contributions.

These upcoming matches against Australia Under-19 present a significant opportunity for Samit Dravid and his teammates to gain international experience and further their development in competitive cricket. As the series approaches, all eyes will be on these young talents as they strive to make a mark on the field.