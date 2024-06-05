Rahul Dravid Takes Cheeky Dig At ICC Over T20 World Cup Facilities: 'Strange To Be Practicing In A Public Park'

Last week, India held their first practice session at Cantiague Park, five miles from Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in preparation for their warm-up game against Bangladesh in New York. Reports indicated the team management was unhappy with the facilities at the practice venue. On Sunday, amid widespread criticism of the New York track during the Sri Lanka-South Africa match, India head coach Rahul Dravid criticized the ICC over the practice conditions.

Rahul Dravid's Cheeky Dig On ICC

"It's a bit strange to be practicing in a park," Dravid said ahead of India's World Cup opener against Ireland on Wednesday. "At World Cups, you'd expect to be at big or traditional cricket stadiums. But we're practicing in a public park," he added sarcastically.

The makeshift stadium in New York is set to host eight of the 16 matches in the US leg of the T20 World Cup. Damian Hough, head curator of Adelaide Oval, was responsible for the drop-in pitches, promising "a product of the highest quality." However, the first international game at the venue saw only 157 runs scored in 35.4 overs, with Sri Lanka folding for their lowest-ever T20I total of 77 runs. The pitch, displaying uneven bounce and a poor outfield, drew criticism. Dravid acknowledged the buzz around the conditions and hoped they would improve with each game.

Ind vs Ire T20 World Cup 2024: Today

India, winners of the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, face a strong Ireland side in their opening Group A match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday. The two matches played in New York have shown contrasting conditions. India's warm-up against Bangladesh was high-scoring, while South Africa and Sri Lanka's match on Monday was low-scoring.

Indian Team's Recent Form In T20's

India's Last T20 International India's last T20 international was in January, when they beat Afghanistan 3-0 at home. This followed a 1-1 T20 series result in South Africa and a 4-1 home win against Australia.