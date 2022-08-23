NewsCricket
RAHUL DRAVID

THIS former cricketer to replace Covid positive Rahul Dravid as India head coach vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team but a call on whether NCA head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later on Tuesday. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

THIS former cricketer to replace Covid positive Rahul Dravid as India head coach vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and didn't accompany the Rohit Sharma-led team that left for Dubai to compete in the Asia Cup, starting August 27, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday. India play arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on August 28. "Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022. "Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report," Shah said in a release. 

It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team but a call on whether NCA head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later on Tuesday. "We haven't taken a call on whether VVS will be going to Dubai from Harare or not. A call will be taken accordingly and if required, he will join. Till then Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge. All other members are fit and left for UAE early in the day," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While majority of the members of the team left from Mumbai on Tuesday morning, vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and reserve player Axar Patel will travel from Harare, having finished their Zimbabwe assignment.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Double standard' on freedom of expression?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth