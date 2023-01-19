Rahul Dravid's son Anvay named captain of Karnataka Under-14 Cricket team

Anvay Dravid, son of India's legendary batter Rahul Dravid is following his father's footsteps as he's set to captain the Karnataka under-14 team in a zonal tournament. Anvay is a great batter for his age and has been rewarded for his hard work and consistency with the bat. He plays junior cricket for Karnataka and has been named the captain of his side.

Interestingly, just like his father, Anvay is also a wicketkeeper. Rahul Dravid was India's full-time wicketkeeper in ODIs and Tests for a certain amount of period. Dravid took responsibility when India were struggling to find a quality man behind the stumps. MS Dhoni's arrival in the side saw Dravid playing as a batter only.

Rahul Dravid's son #AnvayDravid has been appointed as the captain of the Karnataka U-14 team#CricketTwitter #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/PZDRK2RV0r — Rajat Gupta (@Rajatgupta199) January 19, 2023

Anvay is not the only son of Dravid who's looking to make a name in the game of cricket. His elder brother, Samit is also a cricketer. Recently, Samit scored two double tons in the 2019/20 season at under-14 level.