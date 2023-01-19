topStoriesenglish
Rahul Dravid's son Anvay named captain of Karnataka Under-14 Cricket team

Rahul Dravid's son Anvay has been named captain for Karnataka Under-14 team

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Rahul Dravid's son Anvay named captain of Karnataka Under-14 Cricket team

Anvay Dravid, son of India's legendary batter Rahul Dravid is following his father's footsteps as he's set to captain the Karnataka under-14 team in a zonal tournament. Anvay is a great batter for his age and has been rewarded for his hard work and consistency with the bat. He plays junior cricket for Karnataka and has been named the captain of his side. 

Interestingly, just like his father, Anvay is also a wicketkeeper. Rahul Dravid was India's full-time wicketkeeper in ODIs and Tests for a certain amount of period. Dravid took responsibility when India were struggling to find a quality man behind the stumps. MS Dhoni's arrival in the side saw Dravid playing as a batter only.

Anvay is not the only son of Dravid who's looking to make a name in the game of cricket. His elder brother, Samit is also a cricketer. Recently, Samit scored two double tons in the 2019/20 season at under-14 level.

