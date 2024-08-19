In a thrilling display of cricketing prowess, Samit Dravid, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, turned heads with his impressive performance in the ongoing KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy. The 18-year-old, representing Mysuru Warriors, finally found his rhythm, scoring a notable 33 runs off 24 balls in their match against Gulbarga Mystics. This innings was highlighted by a spectacular six that showcased not only his skill but also his inherited flair for the game.

A Memorable Six



The standout moment of the match came during the 10th over when Samit Dravid unleashed a breathtaking inside-out six off Praveen Dubey’s googly. The shot, executed with precision, sent the ball soaring over the deep-cover boundary, earning widespread acclaim on social media. The video of this remarkable shot quickly went viral, with fans and commentators alike praising the young Dravid's talent. The viral reaction included comparisons to his legendary father, with many attributing Samit's flair to "genetics."



Warriors' Performance Overview



Samit Dravid’s contribution was part of a larger effort from the Mysuru Warriors, who posted a competitive total of 196/8 in their 20 overs. Karun Nair was instrumental with a blistering 66 off 35 balls, supported by Jagadeesha Suchith’s rapid 40 off 13 balls. Despite these efforts, the Warriors faced a crushing defeat as Gulbarga Mystics pulled off a dramatic victory.



Mystics' Dramatic Win



The night ultimately belonged to K Smaran of the Gulbarga Mystics, who delivered an unforgettable performance. In a match that saw the Mystics struggling at 104/5 in the 12th over, Smaran’s unbeaten century (104 off 60 balls) was the highlight. His innings was crucial in rescuing his team from a precarious position, and he sealed the win with a boundary on the final ball of the match, demonstrating both composure and clutch performance.



A Setback for Mysuru Warriors



For the Mysuru Warriors, this defeat marked their second consecutive loss, following a narrow defeat to Bengaluru Bulls just days earlier. Despite the setback, the acquisition of Samit Dravid for Rs 50,000 is seen as a promising investment. According to a Warriors team official, “It's good to have him in our side as he has shown a lot of promise in various age-group tournaments for KSCA.”



Samit's Growing Reputation



Samit Dravid’s journey has been one of potential and promise. Having been part of the Karnataka under-19 side that won the Cooch Behar Trophy this season, and playing against Lancashire earlier in the year, his cricketing pedigree is well-established. His performance in the KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy continues to build his reputation as a rising star in Indian cricket.