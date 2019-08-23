close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs West Indies

Rain helps West Indies restrict India to 203 for six on opening day

Rahane, without a Test century in two years, fell short of the mark again when he was bowled by paceman Shannon Gabriel, via an inside edge. 

Rain helps West Indies restrict India to 203 for six on opening day
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Ajinkya Rahane made 81 as India advanced to 203 for the loss of six wickets at stumps on a rain-affected opening day of the first Test against West Indies in North Sound, Antigua on Thursday.

Rahane, without a Test century in two years, fell short of the mark again when he was bowled by paceman Shannon Gabriel, via an inside edge. His innings helped India steady the ship after they had been reduced to 25 for three on a day when West Indies won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat. 

Captain Virat Kohli was among the India top order to fall cheaply. He made only nine before being caught in the gully, again off Gabriel, who finished the day with figures of 2-49.

Gabriel complemented fellow opening bowler Kemar Roach, who picked up 3-34, including two early breakthroughs when he had both Mayank Agarwal (five) and Cheteshwar Pujara (two) caught behind.

Only 68.5 overs were bowled due to intermittent rain.

The two-Test series is part of the inaugural World Test Championship.

Tags:
India vs West IndiesVirat KohliMayank AgarwalCheteshwar PujaraKemar Roach
Next
Story

Miguel Cummins replaces Keemo Paul for the first Test against India

Must Watch

PT3M46S

PM Modi reaches Paris, to hold bilateral meeting with Macron