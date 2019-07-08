Rain likely to play spoilsport in India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final

New Delhi: India is all set to clash with New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semi-finals in Manchester's Old Trafford stadium on July 9. The first semi-finals of the tournament might not see the sun as there are high chances of rain disrupting the clash.

According to the British Met department, “Most areas on Sunday will be dry with spells of sunshine, the longest of these likely towards the coast. Cloud may bubble up inland to produce a few showers over the hills. Maximum temperature of 20 °C.”

India and New Zealand will face each other for the first time as their last encounter in Nottingham was called off due to rains. The MET department has stated that the match might start later than the scheduled time as the chances of rain during that time is 50 percent. The skies are most likely to make away for sun post 1 pm local time.

However, unlike the previous matches, ICC has kept a reserved day for the knockout matches. So if the India-NZ match gets washed out on Tuesday, the teams can resume the match on Wednesday.

However, the weather forecast for Wednesday doesn't seem promising either. If the match doesn't take place on Wednesday, India will qualify for the final as they are ahead of Kiwis on the points table.

The second semifinal of the tournament will take place between England and Australia on July 11 at Edgbaston.