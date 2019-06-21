Rain woes at ICC World Cup 2019 most discussed as per social media report

New Delhi: With rain playing spoilsport in this edition of the World Cup in England and Wales, there have been several stories on the #ShameOnICC which has garnered a lot of public interest. Capturing all social media conversations in real time, Germin8 -- a Social Media Intelligence Company -- has released the ICC World Cup 2019 social media insights report.

Fans took to Twitter to show their anger after rain washed off quite a few games and used the hashtag #ShameOnICC to criticise ICC for their poor decision about the selection of the host country.

There were several posts about ICC and how they should have considered all factors including weather when it comes to choosing the venue for World Cup matches.

As per the survey, several comments came in from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Karnataka among others and it has been noticed that people who were commenting on this incident were not the social media influencers as the majority of them had a maximum of 250 followers.

After the rain, users also criticised the water management system in England stadiums. They were seen to be complaining about the groundstaff not covering the entire ground but only the pitch. Whereas they felt India is better equipped with resources wherein the whole ground is under covers during rain interruptions.