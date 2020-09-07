Rajasthan Royals' full schedule, squad for Indian Premier League 2020

Rajasthan Royals have released their full schedule for the league stage of the 2020 edition of the India Premier League (IPL), which is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emiates (UAE).

The Steve Smith-led side took to its official Twitter handle and shared a picture of its fixtures for the upcoming lucrative T20 tournament.

Take a look at the complete schedule:

Rajasthan Royals will kickstart their campaign in the 13th edition of the IPL against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 22 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Rajasthan-based franchise first match in Dubai will be against Kolkata Knight Roders on September 30, while their first game in Abu Dhabi will take place on October 3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

A total of 14 league games will be played by Rajasthan Royals, with the franchise's last league fixture taking place against KKR on November 1 in Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals had spent a total of Rs 14.15 crore on 11 players they purchased at the IPL Players' Auction in December 2019. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa (3 crore), Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 3 crore) were their most expensive buys with Rs 3 crore each.

Earlier, the IPL 2020 was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone it before shifting it to UAE in the wake of hike in coronavirus cases in India.

Here is the complete squad of Rajasthan Royals:

David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Steven Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron