After winning the inaugural edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), Rajasthan Royals (RR) have not won a single trophy. They made it to the final of IPL 2022 where they lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) but RR had an average IPL 2023. Under Sanju Samson, the team plays attacking cricket and with a full team which will be ready on December 19 after the IPL 2024 auction, they will be itching to get their elusive second IPL silverware.

Ahead of the IPL auction, RR had released as many has 9 players including England star Joe Root and West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder. They also traded Devdutt Padikkal in exchange of Avesh Khan who has come from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

RR, have once again, put faith in the all-round skills of Riyan Parag who had a tremendous season in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 as well as Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Parag has spent many seasons with RR but has not really delivered a season which could be talked about. He would want be make it count this time around.

Sanju Samson will want to prove a lot in next IPL. He was very close to becoming an IPL-winning captain in 2022. Alas, it did not turn out well for him. Sanju and head coach Kumar Sangakkara will have their task cut out at the auction. Sanju may not be present physically at the auction but he is always going to contribute in picking the remaining players for the Rajasthan Royals side.

Rajasthan Royals Retained Players: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (from LSG).

Rajasthan Royals Released Players: Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif.

Remaining purse: Rs 13.2 crore

Total slots available: 9

Overseas slots available: 4