The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals are back with a band under their captain Sanju Samson. The Royals were phenomenal and reached the title clash in IPL 2022 for the first time since 2008. Samson would love to build on that success when the Royals head into the IPL 2023 mini auction on Friday (December 23).

The side has retained last year's Orange Cap winner Jos Buttler and Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal as well. They have the world class Trent Boult in their squad as well apart from match-winners like Ravichandran Ashwin, in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal and young pacers like Kuldeep Sen and Navdeep Saini.

The Royals will look to shop for some quality middle-order batters to support their top-order of Buttler, Jaiswal and Samson. They would also like back-ups for the likes of Obed McCoy and pacers Sen and Saini.

Rajasthan Royals(RR) Full Players List in IPL 2023: