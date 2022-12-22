topStoriesenglish
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

IPL 2023 mini auction: Check full list of players of former IPL champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) led by Sanju Samson here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 09:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals are back with a band under their captain Sanju Samson. The Royals were phenomenal and reached the title clash in IPL 2022 for the first time since 2008. Samson would love to build on that success when the Royals head into the IPL 2023 mini auction on Friday (December 23).

The side has retained last year's Orange Cap winner Jos Buttler and Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal as well. They have the world class Trent Boult in their squad as well apart from match-winners like Ravichandran Ashwin, in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal and young pacers like Kuldeep Sen and Navdeep Saini. 

The Royals will look to shop for some quality middle-order batters to support their top-order of Buttler, Jaiswal and Samson. They would also like back-ups for the likes of Obed McCoy and pacers Sen and Saini.

Rajasthan Royals(RR) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Country Player Name Age Role Auction Price IPL Team 2022
India Yashasvi Jaiswal 20 years Batsman INR 4 Crores(R) RR
India Devdutt Padikkal 22 years Batsman INR 7.75 Crores(R) RR
West Indies Shimron Hetmyer 25 years Batsman INR 8.50 Crores(R) RR
India Sanju Samson (c&wk) 28 years WK-Batsman INR 14 Cr(R) RR
England Jos Buttler (wk) 32 years WK-Batsman INR 10 Cr(R) RR
India Dhruv Jurel (wk) 21 years WK-Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) RR
India Kuldip Yadav 28 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) RR
India Navdeep Saini 30 years Bowler INR 2.60 Crores(R) RR
India Kuldeep Sen 26 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) RR
West Indies Obed McCoy 25 years Bowler INR 75 Lakhs(R) RR
India KC Kariappa 28 years Bowler INR 30 Lakhs(R) RR
India Yuzvendra Chahal 32 years Bowler INR 6.50 Crores(R) RR
India Prasidh Krishna 26 years Bowler INR 10 Crores(R) RR
New Zealand Trent Boult 33 years Bowler INR 8 Crores(R) RR
India Riyan Parag 21 years All-rounder INR 3.80 Crores(R) RR
India Ravichandran Ashwin 36 years All-rounder INR 5 Crores(R) RR
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

 

