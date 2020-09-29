Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 12: Team Predictions, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 12 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will head into the clash against the the Kolkata-based franchise after registering back-to-back victories.

Rajasthan Royals kicked off their campaign at the 13th season of the cash-rich league with a comfortable 16-run triumph over three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Rajasthan-based side franchise then continued their momentum and clinched a four-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their second clash.

KKR, on the other hand, began their tournament at the IPL 2020 with a 49-run defeat at the hands of four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side then rebounded strongly to seal a seven-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad in their second match.

Going into the clash, Rajasthan Royals will be keen to register yet another win. KKR, on the other hand, will look to make two wins on the trot.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, KKR and RR have met each other in a total of 21 matches. Both sides have won 10 matches each, while a clash between the two sides ended in no-result.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Steve Smith, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi

FULL SQUADS:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi

The match will begin at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the matches will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.