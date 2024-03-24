Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

The IPL 2023 Match 43 between Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru marked not only an ugly spat between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir but also saw LSG's captain, KL Rahul, suffer a season-ending injury. Returning from a torn tendon in his right leg and a subsequent quadriceps injury, Rahul's fitness remains a focal point as LSG open their IPL 2024 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR). RR, led by Sanju Samson, faced struggles in the previous season despite a strong start, emphasizing the need for consistency in Samson's performance.

Both teams boast potent batting line-ups with players like Rahul, de Kock, and Stoinis for LSG, and Jaiswal, Buttler, and Samson for RR. While RR's spin duo of Ashwin and Chahal adds depth to their bowling, LSG relies on leg-spinners Bishnoi and Mishra along with a robust Indian pace brigade. Avesh Khan's move to RR from LSG adds intrigue to the encounter. The absence of English pacers Wood and Willey challenges LSG, while RR's stable squad composition gives them an edge. Rahul's return not only bolsters LSG's batting but also reinstates his leadership prowess.

The match's timing at 3.30 PM IST sets the stage for an anticipated showdown, promising an enthralling start to IPL 2024. Both teams exhibit depth in their squads, blending experience with emerging talent, and offering versatility for match scenarios. In summary, the clash between LSG and RR encapsulates the excitement and anticipation surrounding the IPL's latest season opener.

RR vs LSG IPL 2024: Dream11

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice-captain: KL Rahul

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: KL Rahul, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Allrounders: Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Shamar Joseph, Ravi Bishnoi

RR vs LSG IPL 2024:Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, M. Siddharth.

RR vs LSG IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR vs LSG IPL 2024: Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Tanush Kotian, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Ayush Badoni, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni