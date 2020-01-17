Rajkot ODI: All-round India beat Australia by 36 runs to level series

After Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli shone with the bat, the Indian bowlers came to the fore to help their side beat Australia by 36 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma (42) and Shikhar Dhawan provided India with a perfect start as the duo shared an 81-run stand for the opening wicket before the former was caught leg before wicket by Adam Zampa.

Following Rohit's dismissal, Indian skipper Virat Kohli (78) and Dhawan (96) joined forces to put 103 runs on the scoreboard. Subsequently, KL Rahul--who came to bat at No.5 spot after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal, not only smashed a blistering 80-run knock off just 52 balls but also shared a 78-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Kohli to help India post mammoth 340 for six in their stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, first drop Steve Smith (98 off 102 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne's (46 off 47 balls) decent performance with the bat went in vain as Australia were bundled out for 304 runs with five balls to spare.

Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with the figures of three for 77. While Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav all bagged two wickets each, Jasprit Bumrah also chipped in with a wicket conceding just 32 runs in his 9.1 overs.

Rahul was declared Man of the Match for his impressive performance with the bat.

With the win, India have now levelled the three-match series 1-1. The two sides will next lock horns on January 19 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.