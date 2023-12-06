Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Among 8000 Dignitaries Invited For Pran Pratishtha Ceremony At Ram Temple In Ayodhya, Says Report

In January 2024, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is expected to be ready. January 22 has been confirmed as the date when the consecration (known as pran pratisththa ceremony) of the idol of Ram Lalla will be done at the temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in attendance for the ceremony.

A report says that there are over 8000 dignitaries invited by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra and names of two of India's greatest batsmen - Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli - is among the invitees. The other big names in the list of invitees are actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata among others.

Saints, priests, Shankaracharyas, religious leaders, and esteemed individuals, including former civil servants, retired Army officers, lawyers, scientists, poets, musicians, as well as Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan recipients, have received invitations via mail and WhatsApp, said the report in The Print.

A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) woker was quoted as saying, in the report, that among the 8000 invitees, 6000 are religious leaders from across the country while other 2,000 dignitaries are from other walks of life such as sports, cinema, music, business etc.

Tendulkar was there for the stone laying ceremony of the upcoming international cricket stadium in Varanasi in September this year. PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were also present. Other cricket legends from India: Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, and Dilip Vengsarkar were also invited for the ceremony in Varanasi, which is PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency. Whether these faces, apart from Tendulkar and Kohli, among other known names of Indin cricket team will be invited for the Ram Mandir inauguration is not confirmed yet.

Not to forget that that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is progressing quite rapidly. On December 3rd, 1,000 laborers were deployed to complete the work of the first stage of the temple. The aim is to finish this work by December 31st.

It will be interesting to see whether Kohli is able to make it to the ceremony or not. There is a Test series starting on January 25 between India and England at home, just three days later. Kohli can still make time and attend the ceremony, then hop back to Hyderabad for the match. India also play 3 T20Is vs Afghanistan in middle of January but expect Kohli to give that series a miss as he is no more in the T20I plans of BCCI.