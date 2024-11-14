Ramandeep Singh’s First-Ball Six Goes Viral On India Debut During IND vs SA 3rd T20I - Watch

India’s clash with South Africa in the third T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion, witnessed a memorable debut for Ramandeep Singh. As he strode to the crease, Team India found itself in a challenging position at 190/5. But the 23-year-old all-rounder from Punjab immediately made his mark in international cricket with an unforgettable shot that left fans cheering—a commanding six off his very first ball.

Ramandeep Singh Cameos_



- 35(17) vs SRH

- 24*(9) vs RCB

- 25*(6) vs LSG

- 17*(8) vs MI

- 15(5) vs South Africa*__pic.twitter.com/OC0amzMfh2 November 13, 2024

A Dream Start: Ramandeep’s Six off the First Ball

With Andile Simelane bowling the final delivery of the 18th over, Ramandeep took guard for his maiden run in international cricket. Facing a fuller delivery, Ramandeep confidently swung his bat, sending the ball soaring over mid-on for a massive six. In one swing, he turned what might have been a tense moment into a statement of intent. His debut strike not only scored six much-needed runs but also announced Ramandeep as a player capable of handling high-pressure situations with ease and flair.

A Vital Contribution in India’s Batting Line-Up

Although he scored a quickfire 15 off just six balls, Ramandeep’s innings was part of an exhilarating performance by the Indian middle order. Following his powerful first six, he continued to support his teammates by rotating the strike effectively, helping India build on their already competitive score. Although his debut was cut short when he was run out in the final over, his presence on the field provided a spark that energized the team and fans alike.

Star of the Show: Tilak Varma’s Century Steals the Spotlight

While Ramandeep's debut six created a thrilling moment, the true star of the day was Tilak Varma. Promoted to bat at number three, Varma delivered an astonishing performance, scoring his maiden T20I century with an unbeaten 107 off just 56 balls. Varma’s innings showcased not only his skill but also his strategic approach on a two-paced pitch. His 107-run knock included eight fours and seven sixes, cementing his place as one of India’s rising T20 stars.

Playing a range of impressive shots, Varma targeted the leg-side boundary, where he scored 71 of his runs. His fearless stroke-play and ability to adapt to the challenging conditions set the tone for India’s dominant score of 219/6. His performance made him the second-youngest Indian to score a century in men’s T20Is, marking a milestone for both him and the team.

A Strong Partnership with Abhishek Sharma

Adding to the excitement was Abhishek Sharma, who partnered with Varma to form a 107-run stand for the second wicket. Breaking a lean run of form, Sharma brought his A-game with a 25-ball fifty, offering solid support to Varma’s explosive innings. The two showcased smart power-play strategy by taking full advantage of the short square boundaries at Centurion, and their combined efforts ensured that India’s run rate stayed high throughout the innings.

Key Takeaways from Ramandeep’s Debut

Ramandeep Singh’s debut, although brief, has laid the foundation for what fans and analysts alike hope will be a promising career. Going off the mark with a six is no small feat, particularly for a player facing the pressures of international cricket for the first time. His confidence and readiness to go big from the very beginning indicate a fearless playing style that could add a new dynamic to India’s T20I setup.

With all-rounder skills, Ramandeep is expected to offer flexibility in both batting and bowling, a crucial asset for India’s future in T20 cricket. His debut has already drawn comparisons to some of India’s other notable big-hitting all-rounders, and while it is early days, the initial signs suggest he may well be on his way to following in their footsteps.