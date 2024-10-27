Pakistan secured a remarkable victory against England, defeating them by nine wickets in the third Test match in Rawalpindi on Saturday. This victory not only clinched the series 2-1 for Pakistan but also marked their first home series win since 2021 and the first under captain Shan Masood.

Ramiz Raja's Controversial Remarks

After the match, Shan Masood was interviewed by former PCB chief Ramiz Raja, who made headlines for his unexpected and mocking comments. Raja reminded Masood of his challenging tenure as captain, noting his six consecutive Test losses prior to this victory. Masood appeared taken aback by Raja's remarks, which many fans and cricket pundits labeled as "disgusting behavior."

Raja questioned, "How did you achieve this, six losses in a row?" to which Masood responded, "Ramiz bhai, we needed this win. The nation needed this win, and I am really happy for Pakistan." The exchange continued with Raja inquiring about Masood's control over a particular shot, to which the captain affirmed his intent to improve.

Netizens React On Ramiz Raja's Rude Interview With Shan Masood

Remove Ramiz Raja — (@SHABNAM_X_) October 27, 2024

This is just embarrassing now.



I can’t even call Ramiz an uneducated filthy verm. Shameful and shameless at so many levels.



pic.twitter.com/rTYqHTyEl6 October 26, 2024

Look at Ramiz Raja's body language and tone – he’s clearly very unhappy that Pakistan won the series. Disgusting behavior.



This guy is the biggest enemy of Pakistan cricket.pic.twitter.com/Xkk21MMZLQ — junaiz (@dhillow_) October 26, 2024

A Decisive Win After Years of Struggles

Chasing a modest target of just 36 runs, Pakistan comfortably reached 37/1, with Masood finishing unbeaten on 23. The first innings featured Jamie Smith's impressive 89 runs off 119 balls, helping England set a target of 267. Sajid Khan was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking 6 wickets for 128 runs.

In reply, Pakistan scored 344, largely thanks to Saud Shakeel’s outstanding century, who scored 134 runs off 223 balls. England's batting faltered in their second innings, collapsing to 112, with Noman Ali claiming six wickets to help seal the victory.

Masood's Reflections on the Historic Win

During the post-match ceremony, a visibly emotional Masood expressed the significance of this win: "First Test win came after a long time; now the series win. This means a lot for me, the players, the coaches, and the management—they came through a lot. The character says a lot; this is a special moment, and you can't take this off the team."

This victory is not only a milestone for Masood but also a much-needed boost for Pakistan cricket, signaling a new beginning after years of struggles on home soil.