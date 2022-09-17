It’s an unfortunate controversy...: Ramiz Raja opens up on PCB not taking care of Shaheen Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made a shocking statement that Pakistan Cricket Board is not helping Shaheen Afridi with the knee injury he suffered ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. Responding to the claim by Shahid, the PCB chairman has said that the board has not disowned Shaheen Afridi.

“How can you even think that PCB can disown Shaheen Afridi? It is beyond my understanding. It’s an unfortunate controversy. When Mohammad Rizwan fell ill during the T20 World Cup last year, our doctors panel went out of their way to ensure he played the final. Players are the most important stakeholders for us. They must have been some issue with regard to his accommodation or hotel room, but we have definitely not left Shaheen in the lurch," said Raja in an interaction on his own Youtube channel.

Earlier, Afridi was quoted as saying on ESPNcricinfo, "He has flown out to the UK on his own ticket, he is staying there on his own money, I arranged a doctor for him there, he contacted him there, the PCB is not doing anything in all this. As far as I know, he is doing everything about staying there and coordinating with doctors." After Afridi's comments, PCB released a statement in which they said they have contacted Shaheen and would bear all his expenses in the rehab programme.

Pakistan Cricket Board was already criticised for delaying his departure to London to get him fit as soon as possible. Despite the injury., Shaneen continued to travel with the team as PCB wanted him to be under the supervision of the team's medical staff. He travelled to the Netherlands for the 3 ODIs and then to UAE for Asia Cup as PCB hoped he would be able to recover in time. It was not to be. Rather, it worsened and then PCB announced that he would be out for 4 to 6 weeks and would travel to London for a rehab programme. Shaheen has been named in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad after he posted a video of a gym session in London and wrote that he is almost near to full fitness.