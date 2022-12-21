Ramiz Raja SACKED from post of PCB chairman, Indian Twitter BRUTALLY trolls him

Ramiz Raja was sacked as the chairman of Pakistani Cricket Board (PCB) on December 21 (Wednesday) after serving in this positon for about 14 months. Ramiz became the chairman in September 2021 and since then has been at the centre of some key developments in Pakistan cricket, including hosting Australian and England cricket teams in 2022 to Pakistan reaching the semi-finals and final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the women's national team playing the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand. PCB is under direct control of the central government in Pakistan.

The next chairman will be Najam Sethi, who has been given a green signal by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sherif, who is the patron of the cricket board. The PCB consitution gives the power to the PM of Pakistan to nominate the candidate for the job and one of them is chosen by the governors of the board.

Some reports state that a faction in PCB was not very happy with the working style of Ramiz Raja and with Pakistan losing two Test series at home, against Australia and England respectively, his time was almost over.

Najam had resigned from the post of PCB president in 2018 when Imran Khan came to power and became PM. The reason was Sethi's differences with Imran. In other words, due to political differences. When Imran was ousted and Shehbaz Sherif became PM, the anti-Ramiz lobby was expected to throw him out from the chairman's seat but Ramiz hung on to it somehow. However, after Pakistan's poor show in Test series and Ramiz's recent interviews in which he has admitted to have made poor pitches for Test series, the axe has eventually come.

It would be interesting to see now what happenes to the dynamics of the Pakistan cricket team. Whether Babar too will go as Test captain or the same management will be there.