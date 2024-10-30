Ramiz Raja Trolled Again: Compares Babar Azam To Sir Vivian Richards, Fans React

Former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has ignited a storm on social media by comparing ex Pakistan captain Babar Azam to the legendary West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards. Raja made the comments regarding Babar’s recent exclusion from the Test squad, stating that the star batter needs to prove himself in red-ball cricket, likening his potential to that of Richards.

The Controversial Comments

During a discussion about Babar's Test snub, Raja remarked, "Ab unko apne temperament se batana hai duniya mei ke woh ek Viv Richards hain" (now he has to prove to the world with his temperament that he is Viv Richards). He emphasized that Richards was known for playing bigger innings in high-stakes situations, suggesting that Babar should demonstrate similar qualities.

However, fans took to social media to express their discontent with Raja's comparison, pointing out that Babar has struggled recently and is not even part of the Test squad at the moment. Critics highlighted that equating Babar's achievements to those of a cricketing icon like Richards was inappropriate, especially considering his ongoing lean patch in all formats.

Bhai bas bhi kar de, Viv Richard to dur ki BAAT hai. He is not even Temba Bavuma of Pakistan — Unfiltered (@Unfiltered_000) October 30, 2024

Come out of your dreams Rameez Raja, Grow up your mentality before comparing Babar with one of the GOAT Vivian Richards October 30, 2024

Majnu bhai was ahead of time pic.twitter.com/lr05YKav8K — sujay anand (@imsujayanand) October 30, 2024

Babar’s Recent Struggles

Babar has been under scrutiny due to a lack of form, with his last score over 50 in Tests occurring 18 innings ago during the Multan Test against New Zealand in December 2022. To date, he has played 54 Test matches, amassing 3,962 runs at an average of 44.5.

In addition to his performance struggles, Babar has also announced his resignation as Pakistan's white-ball captain, having already relinquished the Test captaincy last year. This decision comes in the wake of Pakistan's disappointing start to the England series, where Babar, along with star bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, was excluded from the squad after the first Test defeat in Multan.

The backlash against Raja’s comments highlights the growing concern over Babar's future in the Test format. While Raja intended to inspire confidence in Babar's capabilities, the comparison to Richards has only intensified the criticism directed at him.