Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2814004https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ramiz-raja-trolled-again-compares-babar-azam-to-sir-vivian-richards-fans-react-2814004.html
NewsCricket
BABAR AZAM

Ramiz Raja Trolled Again: Compares Babar Azam To Sir Vivian Richards, Fans React

Ramiz Raja faced backlash on social media again after comparing Babar Azam to Sir Vivian Richards. Earlier, he was criticized for mocking Pakistan's red-ball captain, Shan Masood.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 06:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ramiz Raja Trolled Again: Compares Babar Azam To Sir Vivian Richards, Fans React

Former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has ignited a storm on social media by comparing ex Pakistan captain Babar Azam to the legendary West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards. Raja made the comments regarding Babar’s recent exclusion from the Test squad, stating that the star batter needs to prove himself in red-ball cricket, likening his potential to that of Richards.

The Controversial Comments

During a discussion about Babar's Test snub, Raja remarked, "Ab unko apne temperament se batana hai duniya mei ke woh ek Viv Richards hain" (now he has to prove to the world with his temperament that he is Viv Richards). He emphasized that Richards was known for playing bigger innings in high-stakes situations, suggesting that Babar should demonstrate similar qualities.

However, fans took to social media to express their discontent with Raja's comparison, pointing out that Babar has struggled recently and is not even part of the Test squad at the moment. Critics highlighted that equating Babar's achievements to those of a cricketing icon like Richards was inappropriate, especially considering his ongoing lean patch in all formats.

Babar’s Recent Struggles

Babar has been under scrutiny due to a lack of form, with his last score over 50 in Tests occurring 18 innings ago during the Multan Test against New Zealand in December 2022. To date, he has played 54 Test matches, amassing 3,962 runs at an average of 44.5.

In addition to his performance struggles, Babar has also announced his resignation as Pakistan's white-ball captain, having already relinquished the Test captaincy last year. This decision comes in the wake of Pakistan's disappointing start to the England series, where Babar, along with star bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, was excluded from the squad after the first Test defeat in Multan.

The backlash against Raja’s comments highlights the growing concern over Babar's future in the Test format. While Raja intended to inspire confidence in Babar's capabilities, the comparison to Richards has only intensified the criticism directed at him.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
NEWS ON ONE CLICK