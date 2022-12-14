Like father, like son: Arjun Tendulkar slams maiden Ranji Trophy ton on debut, DAD Sachin Tendulkar did it too in 1988, check reactions here

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun has slammed a first-class ton on debut while representing Goa vs Rajasthan. His father Sachin too scored a ton on his Ranji Trophy debut, back in 1988. Tendulkar junior has followed the footsteps to slam the hundred for Goa. Arjun, came in to bat at No 7, and slammed his FC debut against Rajasthan. The young star changed teams ahead of the domestic season, from Mumbai to Goa. He did it to get more chances as Mumbai Ranji team was already filled with stars. Arjun wanted to make a name for himself quickly and his decision to change team is already working.

Tendulkar junior has played in a few T20 matches for Mumbai. But season after season was getting ignored by the selectors for the first class team as the Mumbai team is already filled with many stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw etc. That is why Arjun decided to take NOC from Mumbai team and got himself included in Goa squad. He made his first-class debut for Goa vs Rajasthan and on only his first match, smashed a hundred. Sachin, his father, had also slammed a ton in his first Ranji Trophy match in 1988 vs Gujarat.

Arjun continues to represent Mumbai Indians in IPL. He was picked for a base price of Rs 20 lakh in 2020. He was then picked for a base price of Rs 30 lakh in 2022 Mega Auctions. However, just like the first class team, he has not made his debut for Mumbai Indians so far. With MI struggling in IPL 2022, it seemed that Arjun's IPL debut is on cards. With many star players failing in that edition, Arjun's chances of a debut grew but head coach Mahela Jayawardene and captain Rohit Sharma made him warm bench.

Hopefully, a good show in the Ranji Trophy season will push the Mumbai Indians to give Arjun a break in IPL as well. We will have to wait for IPL 2023 to see it happening. For now, Arjun's sole focus is to do well for Goa in the current Ranji Trophy season.