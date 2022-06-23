Mumbai left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has credited the tips he got from England batter Jos Buttler during their stint with Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Playing for 41-time champions Mumbai, Jaiswal struck a half-century on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru on Wednesday (June 22).

Jaiswal said that Buttler, who won the Orange Cap for being the highest-scorer in IPL 2022, advised him to stay focussed and go for his shots at the right time and in the hour of need. “I try to follow his tips, which have helped me. Watch the ball, understand the situation and keep playing good cricketing shots that I follow,” Jaiswal said in a video uploaded on BCCI Domestic’s Twitter handle after the end of the first day’s play.

Jaiswal has been in great form going into the final as he struck three centuries in a row against Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh respectively. He was looking good for a fourth-century before getting out, caught by Yash Dubey off Anubhav Agarwal.

“Yes, I’m a bit sad about it, but this is cricket. You have to experience both the good and the bad (part), and that’s something I’ve learnt by now,” Jaiswal said. “Because in cricket, things won't go how you want (things to go), but I'm trying my best to improve myself as a cricketer and as a human being,” he said.

Jaiswal, during the IPL, was dropped after the first few games but made a comeback in the Royals' playing XI in the second half, scoring couple of impressive half-tons. Ditto in Ranji Trophy, where he was dropped at the group league stage and then came back with a bang from the quarterfinals, scoring nearly 500 runs.

“The same thing happened there in IPL. I got three games, was out, and came back (into the side) after seven games. But through all these gaps, I had it in my mind that I need to work hard and be disciplined all the time,” Jaiswal said.

(with agency inputs)