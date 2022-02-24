हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2022: Ishant Sharma bowls only 4 overs, Navdeep Saini takes three as Delhi bowl out Jharkhand for 251

 Ishant Sharma bowled only one short spell of four overs but his Team India colleague Navdeep Saini along with the spinners dismissed Jharkhand for a below par 251 on the opening day of Delhi's second group H must-win Ranji Trophy match here on Thursday.

(Source: Twitter)

Guwahati: Ishant Sharma bowled only one short spell of four overs but his Team India colleague Navdeep Saini along with the spinners dismissed Jharkhand for a below par 251 on the opening day of Delhi's second group H must-win Ranji Trophy match here on Thursday.

Ishant and Saini's entry made Delhi's attack stronger but the lanky fast bowler (4-1-14-0) after a gingerly first spell was never brought back for a second spell.

It didn't affect much as Saini (12-2-37-3) along with left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra (18-3-65-3) and two part-time off-break bowlers Lalit Yadav (13-0-46-2) and Nitish Rana (14-2-41-2) got wickets at regular intervals to deflate Jharkhand.

At stumps, Delhi were 28 for 1, losing Yash Dhull (5)'s wicket with Dhruv Shorey (15 batting) and Himmat Singh (5 batting) at the crease.

Jharkhand skipper Virat Singh (103 off 171 balls) and opener Nazim Siddiqui (52) were the only two significant contributors.

In fact, Delhi didn't need Ishant with the slow track aiding spinners and Saini also worked up decent pace to keep the batters in tight leash during his multiple spells.

The only stand that was worth talking about was between Utkarsh Singh (21) and Nazeem as they added 78 for second wicket in quick time.

Left-handed Virat, who struck 15 fours and a six, could never be in control as only No 10 Sushant Mishra (20) gave him some support for the ninth wicket which yielded 39. The skipper then added another 51 for the final wicket with Ashish Kumar on way to his fourth first-class ton.

When Delhi batted, Dhull tasted his first failure at senior level after twin hundreds as he edged one from Ashish to keeper Kumar Kushagra.

