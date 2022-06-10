Uttarakhand Ranji team suffered a horrific 725-run defeat to Mumbai in the recent Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-finals on Thursday (June 9). Mumbai broke the world of the highest margin victory in first-class cricket with this win but there is another shocking thing which happended with the Uttarakhand players.

The state team players of Uttarakhand are given a daily allowance of only Rs 100, which is 8 times less than what they should be given, as per the government allowance. As per News9, the Daily Allowance for senior cricketer is Rs 1,500 and the figure can get low as RS 1,000. It can also go up to Rs 2,000 but the Uttarakhand players are being given Rs 100 as DA for the past 12 months.

As per the Uttarakhand Cricket Association audit report, Rs 1,74,07,346 for food and catering with Rs 49,58,750 for daily allowances have been stated in the 'Tournament and Trial Camp Expenses'. Notably, the report suggests expenses of Rs 35 lakh for bananas and Rs 22 lakh for water bottles.

When a senior player of the UTK Ranji Team asked the manager about the pending dues, he was answered: "Arre kyun baar baar yeh sawaal poochte rehte ho, bhai? Paise aa jaayenge … tab tak aap Swiggy-Zomato se mangva lijiye, na (why do you keep asking the same question? You'll get money, till then order it over Swiggy-Zomato)."

However, this can be one of the many shocking truths behind the curtain. Allegations of corruption, physical and mental abuse have also been reported along with several questionalble hiring of people in the state's cricket association as well.

In such blunderous situation, how is it fair to expect the players to even compete with expectations to win when they are not even getting the bare minimum support from their state association.