Ranji Trophy 2024 Semi-Finals: All You Need To Know; LIVE Streaming Details, Venues And More

The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Elite Group semi-finals will take place from March 2-6. Vidarbha will face Madhya Pradesh while Mumbai will take on Tamil Nadu. The winners will face each other in the final to be played from March 10. Vidarbha secured their semi-final berth with a 127-run victory over Karnataka, led by Atharva Taide’s century. The talent on display will be something to behold as Karun Nair, Umesh Yadav, and Yash Rathod, among others will be in action. Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, won a nail-biting match against Andhra Pradesh by four runs to make it to the semi-finals.

Mumbai are the most successful team in Ranji Trophy history with 41 titles. They qualified for the last four fixture at the back of a first innings lead in their quarter-finals against Baroda. Tamil Nadu eliminated reigning champions Saurashtra in the quarter-finals, winning by an innings and 33 runs. Shreyas Iyer, Shameful Thakur, Ajinkya Rahane, Washington Sundar and R Sai Kishore are some of the key names expected to be a part of this match. (Explained: What Led To Ishan Kishan Losing BCCI Contract? Why Has Shreyas Iyer Been Punished?)

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Elite Group Semi-Finals live coverage and broadcast:

When will the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Elite Group Semi-Finals take place?

The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Elite Group Semi-Finals will take place from March 2 - March 6. (Ranji Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer To Play Semifinal Against Tamil Nadu For Mumbai)

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Elite Group Semi-Finals take place?

The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Elite Group Semi-Finals will take place at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur and Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC.

Where can you watch the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Elite Group Semi-Finals?

The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Elite Group Semi-Finals will broadcast LIVE on Television broadcast in India on Sports18 Khel and the LIVE streaming in India: JioCinema.

Date, Time, Matches And Venue

Semi-Finals

March 2 - 6, 2024 9:30 AM Madhya Pradesh vs Vidarbha VCA Stadium, Nagpur JioCinema

March 2 - 6, 2024 9:30 AM Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, Mumbai.