Ranji Trophy: 'Take A Bow,' Fans React As Cheteshwar Pujara Starts 2024 With Historic Double Ton Vs Jharkhand

Cheteshwar Pujara achieved his 17th double-century in first-class cricket during the inaugural round of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season against Jharkhand. Starting the day at 157 not out, Pujara surpassed the 200-run mark in the morning session of the third day, reaching an unbeaten 236 by lunch. At the break, Saurashtra stood at 566 for 4, boasting a commanding lead of 424 runs.

This accomplishment puts Pujara in the company of Herbert Sutcliffe and Mark Ramprakash, each with 17 first-class double centuries. He trails behind the likes of Don Bradman (37), Wally Hammond (36), and Patsy Hendren (22) in the overall count. Notably, Pujara now holds the record for the second-highest number of double-hundreds in the Ranji Trophy, securing his eighth spot, just behind Paras Dogra's nine. ('Rohit Sharma Will Be Captain Of Team India For T20 World Cup 2024:' Former India Cricketer Aakash Chopra)

Additionally, Pujara has recorded three first-class triple-centuries, with his most recent one against West Indies A in October 2013.

Checkout the fan reactions here:

CHETESHWAR PUJARA IS BACK...



He start his 2024 with a magnificent Double hundred in Ranji trophy 2024 first match - What a Legend. pic.twitter.com/hrtWZE5heN CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 7, 2024

Cheteshwar Pujara - One of the greatest red ball players ever.



What a player, Absolute Legend.. pic.twitter.com/RO8eHw469M January 7, 2024

7th January 2019 : Cheteshwar Pujara gets awarded Player of series for scoring 521 runs as India secure a historic Test series win in Australia



7th January 2024 : Cheteshwar Pujara scores a double century for Saurashtra as he looks to make a comeback in Indian team pic.twitter.com/b5EYQvthZt Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) January 7, 2024

A memorable innings by Cheteshwar Pujara....



First match of Ranji season, returning to his state side after being dropped from the Test team and scoring unbeaten 243 runs from 356 balls. A knock to remember in his FC career. #AUSvsPAK #INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvIND #SAvsIN pic.twitter.com/TbX8qKH39F CrickologyNews (@CrickologyNews) January 7, 2024

Earlier, Saurashtra, who had bundled out Jharkhand for a paltry 142 on the opening day with Chirag Jani taking his maiden five-for in First-Class cricket, are in complete control after having taken a 264-run lead with opener Harvik Desai (85), Sheldon Jackson (54) and Arpit Vasavada (68) being the other notable contributors.

Overnight batters Harvik and Jackson didn't last long on day 2, though the duo managed a 108-run partnership for the second wicket to give the hosts a good platform to build on.

Pujara found the gaps and occasionally punished the loose deliveries, consuming 239 deliveries for his 157 that was studded with 19 boundaries. His 146-run partnership with Vasavada helped the hosts post an imposing total, one which could help them win by an innings and garner a bonus point.

Jharkhand bowlers were woefully ill-equipped to match the batting prowess of the team led by India pacer Jaydev Unadkat with all their six bowlers going for plenty of runs. (With PTI inputs)