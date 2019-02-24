Rashid Khan becomes the first spinner to take a hat-trick in T20Is

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan on Sunday scripted history by becoming the first spinner to pick a hat trick in T20 Internationals, during the final T20I of the three-match series against Ireland.

The 20-year-old all-rounder picked five wickets while conceding just 27 runs which helped Afghanistan restrict Ireland to 178/8.

Ireland won the toss and put Afghanistan to bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun. Afghanistan, who enjoy a 2-0 lead in the three-match series, posted a total of 210 for the loss of seven wickets.

This was largely possible due to a 36 ball 81 by Mohammad Nabi in an innings comprising of six boundaries and seven sixes.

Ireland seemed to be cruising at one stage following a 47 ball 74 by Kevin O Brien and 33 ball 47 by Andrew Balbirnie, having scored 128 runs in nearly 13 overs.

However, Khan made his presence felt when it mattered the most, playing the role of an enforcer.

He first dismissed dangerman Kevin O Brien before accounting for George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh and Joshua Little off the next three deliveries.

Not only this Khan also became the second bowler after Sri Lankan legendary fast bowler Lasith Malinga to pick four wickets in four balls during an international clash.