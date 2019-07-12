close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan named Afghanistan captain across all formats

Rashid, 20, who already captains the team in Twenty20 Internationals, will take over from Gulbadin Naib in one-dayers and Rahmat Shah in tests.

Rashid Khan named Afghanistan captain across all formats
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been appointed as the team`s new captain across all three formats, the country`s cricket board (ACB) announced on Friday.

Rashid, 20, who already captains the team in Twenty20 Internationals, will take over from Gulbadin Naib in one-dayers and Rahmat Shah in Tests. 

The decision follows Afghanistan`s dismal run at the Cricket World Cup, where they lost all nine of their matches and finished at the bottom of the standings.

Asghar Afghan, who was sacked as captain ahead of the World Cup, will be Rashid`s deputy.

Afghan, who led his country to a maiden test win against Ireland earlier this year, has been a regular member of the team since 2009.

Tags:
Rashid KhanAfghanistanGulbadin NaibRahmat ShahAsghar Afghan
Next
Story

ICC World Cup 2019: Captain Eoin Morgan behind England's renaissance

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa