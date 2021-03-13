THIS cricketer narrates tale of violent attack, read here

South Africa cricketer Rassie van der Dussen endured a tough moment as he began his day on Friday. The 32-year-old in a series of tweets described how he came to his friend's aid when the latter was brutally ambushed and mugged on a busy Friday morning.

In the tweets, Van der Dussen also expresses disappointment with people's unwillingness to come to the aid of his friend while he was lying in a pool of blood due to stab wounds, and concludes the thread with an insightful message.

Here is the narration of the incident:

So this morning on my way to open our coffee shop in Centurion, I received a call at 06:05 from one of our employees: 'Rassie I've been stabbed, it's really bad. I'm under the N1 bridge in West Avenue.' — Rassie van der Dussen (@Rassie72) March 12, 2021

Growing up on a farm, I've seen a lot of blood in my life. Not human blood however. — Rassie van der Dussen (@Rassie72) March 12, 2021

As we waited for the ambulance, I couldn't help thinking that nobody in Friday morning traffic on a fairly busy road bothered to stop in the 10 minutes before I could reach Justin. A man attacked and bleeding, in clear sight, and people just drove by. — Rassie van der Dussen (@Rassie72) March 12, 2021

Three hours later I left Unitas, the team at the Emergency Room did all they could but Justin needed an operation. Nerve damage meant he needed an orthopedic surgeon and without medical aid the account could rack up to R500 000 'easily' one doctor told me. — Rassie van der Dussen (@Rassie72) March 12, 2021

Through Friday afternoon traffic, both on the roads and within the state hospital, we managed to track him down. He was okay. Still awaiting surgery. — Rassie van der Dussen (@Rassie72) March 12, 2021

Sister Sekhukhune greeted us upon arrival in the resuscitation ward. Professional, to the point and with a word or two of humour she briefed us and then introduced us to Dr Breedt. — Rassie van der Dussen (@Rassie72) March 12, 2021

I realised that in the midst of everything happening in our country, truly good people, in every sense of the word, still offer up themselves to help others with no conditions attached. — Rassie van der Dussen (@Rassie72) March 12, 2021