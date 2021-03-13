हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rassie van der Dussen

THIS cricketer narrates tale of violent attack, read here

In the tweets, Rassie van der Dussen also expresses disappointment with people's unwillingness to come to the aid of his friend while he was lying in a pool of blood due to stab wounds, and concludes the thread with an insightful message.  

THIS cricketer narrates tale of violent attack, read here
South Africa cricketer Rassie van der Dussen (Reuters/File Photo)

South Africa cricketer Rassie van der Dussen endured a tough moment as he began his day on Friday. The 32-year-old in a series of tweets described how he came to his friend's aid when the latter was brutally ambushed and mugged on a busy Friday morning. 

In the tweets, Van der Dussen also expresses disappointment with people's unwillingness to come to the aid of his friend while he was lying in a pool of blood due to stab wounds, and concludes the thread with an insightful message. 

Here is the narration of the incident:

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rassie van der Dussen
Next
Story

Road Safety World Series, India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details

Must Watch

PT4M43S

Bollywood Breaking: Film 'Anand' completes 50 years