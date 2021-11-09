हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Team India

Ravi Shastri delivers THUNDERING speech in Team India dressing room after his last match as coach – WATCH

Outgoing coach Ravi Shastri, who was first involved with the squad as a director in 2014, praised his team's all-conquering past despite a disappointing end to their time in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Ravi Shastri delivers THUNDERING speech in Team India dressing room after his last match as coach – WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

After the curtain came down on his four-year stint coaching India, Ravi Shastri delivered a moving speech to the team in the dressing room after the T20 WC match on Monday.

In a video posted by BCCI TV, Ravi Shastri could be seen addressing the Team India players and staff after the match against Namibia.

Fresh from seeing his men finish their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a nine-wicket win over Namibia, the outgoing coach - who was first involved with the squad as a director in 2014 - praised his team's all-conquering past despite a disappointing end to their time in the UAE.

"You guys as a team have over exceeded my expectations with the way you played. Over the last few years, you go across the globe, across all formats and beat everyone makes you one of the great teams that has played the game. Because results are there to be seen," Ravi Shastri said.

"Yes we didn't have a great tournament, we could have won one or two ICC tournaments which didn't happen but that is a sport. You will get another chance. You will be wiser, have more experience when the next opportunity comes," he added.

"In life, it's not about what you have accomplished but it is what you overcome. So what you have gone through in the last two years with COVID, the write-offs that happened -- everything, you go through all that and you become stronger in mind, tougher and ready to play the game at the highest level to compete and that's the best thing I like about this Indian cricket team," he signed off.

At the end of the video, Shastri could be seen hugging and greeting all the supporting staff and players.

