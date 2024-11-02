Ravichandran Ashwin Cleans Up Glenn Phillips With Carrom Ball During IND vs NZ Third Test - Watch

India’s veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin proved his worth again with the ball during the second day of the third Test against New Zealand on Saturday, November 2 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ashwin ended up scalping three wickets, giving away just 63 runs in 16 overs. He picked up the wickets of Rachin Ravindra (4), Glenn Phillips (26) and Will Young (51).

Ravichandran Ashwin failed to take any wicket in the first innings but then he made a brilliant comeback in the second innings by taking the wicket of left-hand batter Rachin Ravindra in the third session. The Tamil Nadu-based spinner then got rid of New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips who hit him for a couple of sixes. Ashwin had a last laugh as he used his carrom ball to dismiss the Blackcaps batter.

Ashwin was well supported by his colleague Ravindra Jadeja who took his 14th five-wicket haul in the first innings. In the second innings, Jadeja also scalped four wickets, supporting Ashwin very well.

On the back of a brilliant bowling, the Indian team prevented New Zealand on 171/9 on the second day. The Indian team will look to take the last wicket as soon as possible when they step out on the field during the third day.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.