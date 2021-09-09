Ravichandran Ashwin posts THIS after shock selection for T20 World Cup

India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin might be struggling currently to find a place in the playing XI of the Test team in England but the Delhi Capitals tweaker earned a shock recall to India’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad on Wednesday (September 8). Ashwin was named in the 15-member squad announced by the All-India Senior Selection Committee led by chief selector Chetan Sharma.

Ashwin, who has 111 ODIs and 46 T20s under his belt, last played white-ball cricket back in 2017 before being sidelined for the shorter versions of the game. The Chennai off-spinner has 52 T20I wickets in his career so far at a brilliant average of 22.94.

Ashwin reacted after getting selected with an inspirational post on Twitter where he talked about the quote which he wrote in his diary in 2017.

“2017: I wrote this quote down a million times in my diary before putting this up on the wall! Quotes that we read and admire have more power when we internalise them and apply in life. Happiness and gratitude are the only 2 words that define me now. #t20worldcup2021,” Ashwin tweeted.

Team India chief selector Chetan Sharma on Wednesday (September 8) revealed good performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) went in favour of experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as he was picked in the team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in UAE.

“Ravichandran Ashwin has been playing in the IPL regularly. He has performed well there. When you go into the World Cup, you need an off-spinner, everyone has an idea that the wickets in the UAE will get slower as IPL will also be played there. Spinners will get assistance so having an off-spinner holds the key. Washington Sundar is injured and Ashwin is an asset for the team. He has performed well in the IPL so that is why he has found a place for himself in the squad,” the chief selector said.

When asked how much role IPL played in selecting the team, former India all-rounder Chetan Sharma said: “IPL is a big tournament where the best players around the world play. So you come to know about the performance of a player. The standbys have been picked keeping in mind that the players can get injured.”