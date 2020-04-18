Ravichandran Ashwin reveals cricketer who made him nervous in their first meeting

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the world have come to standstill due to coronavirus, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin engaged in a Question and Answer session on social media and revealed the name of the player who made him nervous in their first meeting.

In a #AskAshwin session on his official Twitter handle, one of the cricket fans asked the Indian spinner to name a player that made him nervous when he met him for the first time.

Replying to the question, Ashwin was quick to answer that it is none other than former Australian opener Matthew Hayden.

“Mathew Hayden,” wrote Ashwin.

Mathew Hayden.

Meanwhile, another user asked Ashwin to name three players he would like to include in his side if he has to make a cricket quiz team of four members.

The Indian off-spinner said that he would like to rope in legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, wicketkeeper-batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and former Indian speedster Zaheer Khan.

“Sachin paijee, Cheteshwar Pujara and Zaheer Khan,” Ashwin tweeted.

Sachin paijee, Cheteshwar Pujara and Zaheer Khan.

Notably, Ashwin has shared the dressing room with Hayden for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2009 and 2010.

Ashwin, who appeared in a total of 97 IPL matches for CSK and bagged 90 wickets for them, was due to represent Delhi Capitals in the 2020 edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the IPL 2020 indefinitely after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 after initially announcing a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to April 14 due to coronavirus.