हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin sees funny side in Kailaasa announcement

Nithyananda who is alleged in case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad, a website named Kailaasa.org has popped up suggesting that he has founded his own country.

Ravichandran Ashwin sees funny side in Kailaasa announcement
File Image

Chennai: A day after self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda claimed to have founded his own country and designed its flag, constitution and emblem, Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin saw the funny side of the episode, asking for a visa for that place.

"What is the procedure to get visa? Or is it on arrival?" Ashwin tweeted, tongue in cheek on Wednesday.

Even as the Gujarat Police is looking for Nithyananda in an alleged case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad, a website named Kailaasa.org has popped up suggesting that he has founded his own country.

Live TV

The website declared that the fugitive godman has declared a 'Hindu sovereign nation' and even has a cabinet along with a prime minister.

It has also called for donations for the country and through it, an opportunity to gain citizenship of the "greatest Hindu nation", Kailaasa.

 

Tags:
Ravichandran AshwinkailaasaSwami Nithyananda's KailaasaSwami Nithyananda
Next
Story

West Indies appoint Monty Desai as new batting coach

Must Watch

PT5M29S

Union Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill