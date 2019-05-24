close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin signs up Nottinghamshire as overseas player

Ashwin has now become the second Indian to play county cricket this season after batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who was roped in by Hampshire in April 2019. 

Ravichandran Ashwin signs up Nottinghamshire as overseas player

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been roped in by English county club Nottinghamshire for the second half of the Specsavers County Championship season. 

The 32-year-old, who is India’s fourth-leading wicket-taker of all time in the Test cricket, will replace Australian fast bowler James Pattinson as an overseas player in the Nottinghamshire squad at the end of June. 

Reflecting on the same, Ashwin said that he is looking forward to join Nottinghamshire and contribute to some County Championship victories.

"I'm really looking forward to joining up with Nottinghamshire, to playing cricket at an iconic venue like Trent Bridge and hopefully contributing to some County Championship victories," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ashwin as saying. 

It will be the Indian off-spinner's second stint in English county cricket. In 2017, Ashwin had represented Worcestershire and bagged 20 wickets besides scoring 214 runs in four matches he played for the side. 

 "I enjoyed my previous stint in England with Worcestershire. It's a good, competitive standard of cricket over there and I can't wait to get started," Ashwin said. 

Ashwin has now become the second Indian to play county cricket this season after batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who was roped in by Hampshire in April 2019. 

The Indian off-spinner is expected to feature in six out of Nottinghamshire's final matches. He will kickstart his stint against Essex on June 30 before featuring in games against Somerset and Surrey. 

 

Tags:
Ravichandran AshwinAjinkya RahaneCricketIndiaNottinghamshireJames Pattinson
Next
Story

Here are 10 greatest ICC World Cup matches of all time

Must Watch

PT6M5S

Day after Lok Sabha poll win, Modi, Amit Shah visit LK Advani, MM Joshi to seek blessings