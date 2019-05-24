Ravichandran Ashwin signs up Nottinghamshire as overseas player

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been roped in by English county club Nottinghamshire for the second half of the Specsavers County Championship season.

The 32-year-old, who is India’s fourth-leading wicket-taker of all time in the Test cricket, will replace Australian fast bowler James Pattinson as an overseas player in the Nottinghamshire squad at the end of June.

Reflecting on the same, Ashwin said that he is looking forward to join Nottinghamshire and contribute to some County Championship victories.

"I'm really looking forward to joining up with Nottinghamshire, to playing cricket at an iconic venue like Trent Bridge and hopefully contributing to some County Championship victories," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ashwin as saying.

It will be the Indian off-spinner's second stint in English county cricket. In 2017, Ashwin had represented Worcestershire and bagged 20 wickets besides scoring 214 runs in four matches he played for the side.

"I enjoyed my previous stint in England with Worcestershire. It's a good, competitive standard of cricket over there and I can't wait to get started," Ashwin said.

Ashwin has now become the second Indian to play county cricket this season after batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who was roped in by Hampshire in April 2019.

The Indian off-spinner is expected to feature in six out of Nottinghamshire's final matches. He will kickstart his stint against Essex on June 30 before featuring in games against Somerset and Surrey.