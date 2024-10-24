Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Nathan Lyon, Becomes Leading Wicket-Taker In World Test Championships History - Watch

India’s veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin created a new record in the ICC World Test Championships (WTC) in the ongoing second Test vs New Zealand at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday. After suffering a humiliating loss in Bengaluru, Ashwin made a terrific comeback and picked up the first two wickets of skipper Tom Latham and Will Young on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand to become the highest wicket-taking bowler in the history of WTC.

Ashwin started the Pune Test, standing just a wicket behind Australia’s Nathan Lyon on 186 wickets from 38 Tests. But then after taking two wickets, Ashwin now has snapped 188 wickets in the 39th WTC Test at an amazing average of 20.7.

As of now, Lyon has taken 187 wickets in 43 Tests in WTC with an average of 26.7 while Australia skipper Pat Cummins holds the third spot, taking 175 wickets in 42 Tests at an average of 22.81.

On the back of this feat, Ashwin has now taken 531 wickets in Test cricket.

Highest wicket-takers in Red ball format

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) – 800

Shane Warne (Australia) – 708

James Anderson (England) – 704

Anil Kumble (India) – 619

Stuart Broad (England) – 604

Glenn McGrath (Australia) – 563

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 531

Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 530

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.