Inside Chennai Super Kings’ Celebration On Wheels

We can see Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana having a fun time. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • No, We Couldn’t Spot ‘Thala’ Dhoni.
  • CSK won their fifth IPL title this season.
  • MS Dhoni’s men defeated GT by five wickets.

Inside Chennai Super Kings’ Celebration On Wheels

Chennai Super Kings scripted history after getting the better of Gujarat Titans in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) final by five wickets. MS Dhoni’s men joined Mumbai Indians to lift the coveted IPL trophy record five times. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the man of the moment in the summit clash after he pulled off the winning stroke at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following his electrifying show, Jadeja, in a video, was seen leading his side’s celebration in the team bus. We can see Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana having a fun time. We also get a glimpse of head coach Stephen Fleming. The official Twitter handle of the Chennai-based franchise shared the clip. “57 seconds of yellow love,” Chennai tweeted.

 

 

Talking about Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane’s crucial contribution, this person came up with a heartwarming response.

 

 

It is not possible to talk about Chennai Super Kings’ legacy in the IPL without mentioning MS Dhoni’s name.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sharing a picture of Chennai Super Kings pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar, another user wrote that the uncapped India cricketer “will be lifting the trophy while entering the hotel.”

 

 

This fan expressed his desire to have a documentary on Chennai Super Kings’ performance in IPL 2023.

 

 

Some were bemused not to see legendary West Indies all-rounder and current Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwayne Bravo in the video.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This fan, just like all of us, wanted to touch the priceless IPL trophy once.

 

 

Coming back to on-field developments, Chennai Super Kings exhibited a clinical performance to finish their IPL 2023 league-stage campaign at the second spot. In the first Qualifier, they defeated Gujarat Titans by 15 runs. The two opponents met once again in IPL 2023 final but the outcome did not change in the summit clash either. With 13 runs needed off the final over, Ravindra Jadeja produced a boundary on the last ball of the contest to earn a five-wicket win for the MS Dhoni-led side. Chennai’s New Zealand batter Devon Conway was adjudged Man of the Match in the final for playing a vital knock of 47 off 25 balls.

