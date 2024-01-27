Out Or Not Out? Fans React As Ravindra Jadeja Misses Century After Controversial Umpiring Decision In IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3
Joe Root's appeal led to an on-field umpire decision that Jadeja immediately challenged through the Decision Review System (DRS).
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja notched up a spectacular 87 runs against England in the opening Test in Hyderabad. However, his innings was marred by a controversial umpiring decision, leaving fans and experts in a frenzy. On Day 2, Jadeja showcased his prowess with the bat, forming crucial partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, and Axar Patel. His resilient knock contributed significantly to India's total of 436 runs in the first innings.
Seventh 50-Plus Score Against England
This innings marked Jadeja's seventh 50-plus Test score against England, reinforcing his dominance over the English bowlers. With a tally of 886 runs against them and an average of 34.07, Jadeja has proven to be a formidable force in Test cricket.
Stats Showcase Jadeja's All-Round Prowess
As the southpaw inches closer to the 7,000-run mark in First-Class cricket, his batting average of 45-plus and impressive bowling figures highlight his extraordinary all-round abilities. With 497 FC wickets at an average of 23-plus, Jadeja aims to reach the coveted 500-wicket milestone in the ongoing game.
Controversial Umpiring Decision
The high point of the match turned contentious when Ravindra Jadeja fell victim to a disputed LBW decision. Joe Root's appeal led to an on-field umpire decision that Jadeja immediately challenged through the Decision Review System (DRS). The third umpire, after multiple replays, ruled in favour of Root, causing a stir among fans.
Social Media Erupts
The controversial decision sparked a heated debate on social media platforms. Fans expressed varied opinions on whether the impact occurred on the bat or pad first. Despite the confusion, the third umpire's call stood, leading to Jadeja's untimely exit after a brilliant 87-run innings.
