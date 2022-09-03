NewsCricket
RAVINDRA JADEJA

Big blow for Team India, THIS all-rounder ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Check Details

After playing two games in the Asia Cup 2022, Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to the knee injury. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 07:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Rohit Sharma's Team India received a major blow as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to miss the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia starting in the month of October later this year. After playing two games in the Asia Cup 2022, Jadeja was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. 

"Jadeja's right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo major knee surgery and will be out of action for an indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA's medical team, one can't put a timeline on his imminent international comeback," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

More to follow...

