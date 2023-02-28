Ravindra Jadeja Was Pathetic Spinner But MS Dhoni...: Former Pakistan Cricketer Makes BIG Statement

Abdur Rehman, a former Pakistan cricketer, has stirred up a controversy with his recent comments on the Indian spin bowling unit. Rehman launched a scathing attack on Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal, calling them 'pathetic' and 'horrible bowler', respectively. He further went on to pick Pakistan's spin bowling unit over India's, which has raised many eyebrows in the cricketing world.

.@imJadeja ran havoc through the Australian batting line up in the 3rd Test of #BorderGavaskar Series 2020/21 _



_| Relive the incredible balling spell from the prolific all-rounder here _#TeamIndia #RavindraJadeja #BGT pic.twitter.com/SyxxVNq7O6 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 19, 2023

"Jadeja jab shuru mein aya tha woh fariq spinner tha (When Jadeja had started his career, he was a pathetic bowler). Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, he was prepared in such a way that he is now a No.1 bowler. Chahal is also a horrible bowler. You can hit him easily. There is no force in his deliveries and cannot spin the ball much. Lambe race ka ghoda nehi hai," said Rehman on the 'Nadir Ali' podcast.

However, Rehman's criticism of Jadeja and Chahal seems unjustified, especially in light of Jadeja's recent performances in the ongoing Test series between India and Australia. Jadeja has been instrumental in India's success, winning the Player of the Match award in the first two Tests of the series. He has been among the wickets and has also contributed valuable runs with the bat.

Similarly, Chahal has been a consistent performer for India in limited-overs cricket, where he is the team's all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is. He has also been a crucial player for his IPL franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, helping them reach the final after a gap of 15 years.

Rehman's comments may have been made in the heat of the moment and should be taken with a pinch of salt. The Indian spin bowling unit may not be as potent as Pakistan's, but they have proven their worth in different conditions and formats of the game.

In conclusion, it is important to acknowledge the contributions of Jadeja and Chahal to Indian cricket and not let Rehman's comments undermine their achievements. It is also essential to promote healthy competition between teams and players, rather than resorting to unwarranted criticism.