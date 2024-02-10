In the world of cricket, where talent shines bright, sometimes personal matters cast a shadow over the game. The recent spotlight has fallen on Ravindra Jadeja, not for his on-field prowess, but for the familial discord that has come to light. Let's delve into the intricacies of this unfolding drama. Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Ravindra's father, didn't hold back in a recent interview with 'Divya Bhaskar'. He aired grievances about the strained relationship with his son and his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, a prominent BJP MLA. Accusations flew as Anirudhsinh expressed his dismay, questioning the influence Rivaba holds over Ravindra.

''One who touches his parents foot daily, He never faces the situation in his life to touch others foot.''. — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 4, 2012

The Viral Tweet Resurfaces

Amidst the controversy, an old tweet from Ravindra Jadeja resurfaced, stirring the pot even further. Dated November 4, 2012, the tweet emphasized the importance of respecting parents. Netizens couldn't help but draw parallels between this sentiment and the current familial turmoil, igniting a viral storm of speculation.

Jadeja's Clarification

In the midst of widespread controversy, Ravindra Jadeja took to social media to provide a clarification. Denying the allegations made in the interview, he urged his father to refrain from tarnishing his wife's image. His note, written in Gujarati, asserted the one-sided nature of the story presented in the interview and expressed his reluctance to air further grievances publicly.

Unveiling the Root of Discord

Anirudhsinh didn't shy away from revealing the genesis of their discord. He cited disputes arising immediately after Ravindra's marriage, particularly regarding ownership of a restaurant. Allegations of familial interference and rifts painted a picture of deep-seated animosity, leaving many questioning the true nature of their relationship.